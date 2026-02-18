Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 11:36AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM

MST Thursday.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph through this

evening. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph for

Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise extreme

caution and avoid activities which could start a wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.