Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 11:36AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 233.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Thursday.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph today. West
winds 15 to 25 mph on Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.
Exercise extreme caution and avoid activities which could start
a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.