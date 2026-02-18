Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 11:36AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 234, 235, 236 and
237.
* TIMING…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise extreme
caution and avoid activities which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.