High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 8:34AM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Huerfano County below 7500 feet including Walsenburg, and
Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet including Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest gusts are most likely in the
afternoon, and will continue along the lower eastern slopes into
the overnight hours. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.