High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 8:34AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Pueblo, Western, Southern and Eastern
Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times, especially as high based showers roll
off the mountains this afternoon.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.