High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 6:59PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.