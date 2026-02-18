High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 5:47PM MST until February 19 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

Highest gusts expected along the east facing slopes and west of

interstate 25.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,

leading to possible power outages. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most likely timeframe for damaging gusts

will be between 11 PM through 6 AM.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.