High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 5:47PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As showers roll off the mountains this
afternoon, areas of blowing dust could become locally dense at
times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.