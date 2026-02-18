High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 5:47PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, and Western/Central Fremont County Below
8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.