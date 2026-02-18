High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 2:54PM MST until February 19 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most likely timeframe for damaging gusts
will be between 11 PM through 6 AM.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.