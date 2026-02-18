Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 2:54PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:54 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Huerfano County Below 7500 Feet, and Western Las Animas
County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest gusts are most likely in the
afternoon, and will continue along the lower eastern slopes into
the overnight hours. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.