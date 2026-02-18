High Wind Warning issued February 18 at 12:34AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines,
leading to the potential for power outages. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.