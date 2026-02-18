Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 18 at 5:47PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind

Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Crowley, and Otero.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages

will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As showers roll off the mountains this

afternoon, areas of blowing dust could become locally dense at

times.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.