Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 18 at 2:54PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind
Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As showers roll off the mountains this
afternoon, areas of blowing dust could become locally dense at
times.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.