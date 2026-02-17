Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 8:25AM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected along with strong winds and blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
85 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Rapidly deteriorating conditions will be possible
through this morning as a band of heavy snow blows through.
Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to near zero at
times, especially over the mountain passes. Very strong winds
could cause power outages and tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.