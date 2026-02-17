Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:15AM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:15 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected along with strong winds and blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
85 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Rapidly deteriorating conditions will be possible late
tonight through Tuesday morning as a band of heavy snow blows
through. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very
strong winds could cause power outages and tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.