Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 6:59PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 230…
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
228 AND 230…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Wednesday.
West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on
Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.