Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 6:59PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 230…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

228 AND 230…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST

Wednesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Wednesday.

West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on

Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.