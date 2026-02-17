Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 6:59PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,
236 and 237.

* TIMING…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on
Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

