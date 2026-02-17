Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch

is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,

236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM

MST Wednesday.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph through this

evening. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph for

Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.

Avoid all activities which could start a wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.