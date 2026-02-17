Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday
morning through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today and
again Wednesday. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
on Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.
Exercise extreme caution to avoid fire starts.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.