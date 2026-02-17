Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM

MST Wednesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday

morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today and

again Wednesday. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.

Exercise extreme caution to avoid fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.