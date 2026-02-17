Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 227.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this

evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. West winds 15

to 25 mph for Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.

Avoid all activities which could start a wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.