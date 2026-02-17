Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The Fire
Weather Watch has been cancelled.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 229.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph through today.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph on
Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid all
activities which could start a fire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

