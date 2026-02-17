Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 11:52AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,
236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Wednesday.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph through this
evening. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph for
Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.
Avoid all activities which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.