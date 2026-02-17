Red Flag Warning issued February 17 at 1:03AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233,

234, 235, 236, AND 237…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233,

234, 235, 236 and 237 which includes Pueblo, Huerfano, Las

Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to

7 PM MST this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from

Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today, with

west winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph on Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent both days.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.