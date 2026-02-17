High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 8:20AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and
Huerfano County including Walsenburg.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.