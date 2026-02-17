High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 8:20AM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur this morning
near the mountains.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.