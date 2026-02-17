High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 5:52PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.