High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 1:44PM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Eastern Fremont County, and Western Las Animas

County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this

evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM MST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,

leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility

to under a mile at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.