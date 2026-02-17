High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 1:44PM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Warning, widespread
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will
be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds may
blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility below 1/4 mile will be possible at
times in blowing dust. Avoid travel through the area if possible.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.