High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 1:44PM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, and Eastern Las Animas.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
below 1 mile at times. Use extreme caution if you are driving
through the area.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.