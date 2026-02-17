High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 1:25AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times this afternoon.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.