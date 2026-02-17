High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 1:25AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the
Wet Mountain Valley, including western Huerfano county.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.