High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 10:48AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 40 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 85 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,
southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and
the Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.