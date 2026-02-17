High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 10:48AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 85 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,

southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and

the Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this

evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM MST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,

leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility

to under a mile at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.