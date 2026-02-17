High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 10:48AM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
leading to possible power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.