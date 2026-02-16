Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 7:29AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 3:49 PM
Published 7:29 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this
morning to 6 PM MST this evening. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.

* WINDS…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on
Tuesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

