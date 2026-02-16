Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 7:29AM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221 and 222.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.