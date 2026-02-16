Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 7:29AM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this
morning to 6 PM MST this evening. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.
* WINDS…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on
Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.