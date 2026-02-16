Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 5:51PM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST

Tuesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Wednesday morning

through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.