Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 5:51PM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,
236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST
Tuesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.