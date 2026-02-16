Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 12:47AM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,

227, 228, 229, AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this

morning to 6 PM MST this evening. For the second Red Flag

Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.

* WINDS…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on

Tuesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.