Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 12:47AM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,
227, 228, 229, AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this
morning to 6 PM MST this evening. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.
* WINDS…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on
Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.