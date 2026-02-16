Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 11:18AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Tuesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…today, southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
For Tuesday, southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, for
Wednesday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent each day.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.