Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 11:18AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 11:18 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226 and 227.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Tuesday.

* WINDS…for today, south 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph,
for Tuesday, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.