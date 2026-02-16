Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 11:18AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226 and 227.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM
MST Tuesday.
* WINDS…for today, south 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph,
for Tuesday, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.