Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 11:18AM MST until February 17 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,

236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST

Tuesday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Wednesday morning

through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…for Tuesday, west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

for Wednesday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.