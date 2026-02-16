Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 7:08PM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

February 17, 2026 3:49 AM
Published 7:08 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur late tonight
into early Tuesday morning near the mountains.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

