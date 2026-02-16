High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 11:07AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero,
Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
to under a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.