Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 11:07AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:07 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet and
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.