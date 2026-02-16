High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 11:07AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet and
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.