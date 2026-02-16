High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 11:07AM MST until February 17 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Wet
Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.