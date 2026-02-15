Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 12:10PM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 6 PM MST
Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 30 mph on Monday. West winds 30 to 40
mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly, especially on
Tuesday. Avoid all activities which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.