Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 12:10PM MST until February 16 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 221.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid all activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.